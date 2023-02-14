SAN ANGELO, Texas — It has been a busy Valentine’s Day for local shops, including Carter’s Sugar Shop, located on North Chadbourne.

They have been busy preparing for days as Valentine’s is an important time of the year for them.

“It’s another way to show your love and appreciation,” said Shelli Carter, owner of Carter’s Sugar Shop. “Not only to your loved ones but to your co-workers and your friends.”

Carter tells us they took a lot of online orders this year which helped them prepare for the big Valentine’s Day rush.