SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Dozens of local seniors participated in a new statewide effort to get high school graduates into the workforce faster on Tuesday, May 16 at the West Texas Training Center.

Seniors took part in “Career Signing Day” to highlight high school graduates going right into careers with industry certifications, to a community college for a technical program or the military.

“I would just like to tell you all to encourage these kids,” Concho Valley Workforce Development Board Executive Director Yolanda Sanchez shared with KLST staff. “This world is their oyster, there is a big opportunity in this economy for these kids to forge their career path and leave this a better place than when they found it.”

The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and Concho Valley WorkforcDevelopemtn teams helped organize “Career Signing Day”.