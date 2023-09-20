SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Local Rodeo Manager, Josh Hilton, has been in the Rodeo game for 20 years and was named the 2023 Music Director for the Wrangler National Finals by the PRCA.

Josh Hilton SASSRA Headshot

Hilton was the Music Director at the San Angelo rodeo for over a decade before becoming part of SASSRA’s full-time staff in 2020. He is a two-time PRCA Music Director of the Year and was most recently named the 2023 Music Director for the NFR for the first time, having been named the Assistant Music Director in two previous NFRs.

“It’s a humbling experience, ” said Hilton. “It’s pretty awesome to receive that award and know all your hard work gets appreciated.”

Hilton said only one other person has held the position of Music Director for the NFR and they have been doing it for the last 22 years.

According to the staff team page, Hilton is also known as “Hambone,” the nickname originating from his business in sound production in the rodeo industry.

During his 20-year career, Hilton has worked on several tour finales, playoffs and other Rodeos such as Denver and Houston and Circuit Finals such as Texas, Great Lake, Prairie and the Maple Leaf Circuit Finals.

Hilton began his career in radio being an on-air personality learning how to edit music. From there, he was invited to work with Cervis Championship Rodeo, which was the catalyst to his rodeo career. Hilton has met big names in the Rodeo industry who have encouraged and helped him along the way such as Boyd Polhamus, horseback Rodeo Announcer for the San Angelo Rodeo and Bob Tallman known as “the voice of professional rodeo”.

“San Angelo has been a huge part of my music career and also me and my family’s life,” said Hilton, “It’s been a blessing to come be a part of the Association, it’s a great community.”