SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A local San Angelo resident has gone above and beyond to remember and honor Memorial Day in a very special way.

San Angelo resident James Burns has been building, adding on and putting up a Memorial Day display every year since 2003. What started as a single flag pole in the first year has grown into a huge display that spans across his front yard. Burns has built flags, statues and memorials, all honoring service members, veterans, military history and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“This display is to honor the country and the people that served, ” said Burns. “They sacrificed their lives so we could do stuff like this.”

Burns’ display represents every branch of the military with the newest addition of the Space Force. He also included Old Glory, the Betsy Ross Flag, the 13-star and strip flag, the Star-Spangled Banner flag, a Pearl Harbor flag Burns designed himself and a depiction of the flag being raised on Iwo Jima.

He started building the massive display at 4 a.m. Memorial Day and finished at 10:30 a.m. Burns’ favorite parts of the display include a wreath in honor of Pearl Harbor, a representation of a fallen soldier’s grave in honor of fallen soldiers and a series of flags from throughout United States History.

Burns creates this display every year for the families of service members who have served and died in the service of their country.

“Honoring those families that lost somebody that did their job,” said Burns. “They’re a part of our hearts, they’re in our hearts, and a day don’t go by that I don’t think about them and suffer with them.”