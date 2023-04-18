SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During the Consent Agenda, Mayor Brenda Gunter and the City Council approved an agreement of operation by a local resident for a new kayak rental concession kiosk on Lake Nasworthy.

George Janca is a local resident of San Angelo, Texas, who grew up fishing out of kayaks but recognizes that owning kyaks is not always easy.

“As much fun as it can be; there are challenges that present themselves with owning kayaks.” said Janca, “People have to think about what they are going to haul the boats with, the upfront costs of purchasing equipment and general maintenance of their personal equipment. That is where I landed on the idea of having a rental kiosk available to the public on Lake Nasworthy.”

Janca wanted to provide an affordable and accessible option for San Angelo Residents to get outdoors, pointing out that other rental facilities can be closed at odd times, and workers not available to run the location. The Kayak Kiosk will allow people to rent without human interaction. The unit can be accessed remotely with the software from Janca’s phone or computer if any issues arise.

Example of a Kayak Rental Kiosk

Additionally, the kiosk will be completely solar-operated. To rent a kayak, customers will be required to agree to the liability waiver, swipe their card, and the lockers will unlock for access to the paddle, PPE, and the kayak itself. To return the kayak, customers will swipe the same card in order to unlock the specific lockers to return the equipment. The items are rented out by the hour and the machine will compute how long they have been out and upcharge as necessary.

Janca hopes to have the kiosk operation before Memorial Day, 2023, so people of the community can enjoy the holiday on the water. The kiosk will offer single and double kayaks or paddleboards and will be located at Mary E. Lee Park at Lake Nasworthy right next to the Marina Fishing Pier.