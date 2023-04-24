SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The May 6 Election is right around the corner and Early Voting officially opened up on April 24, 2023 – Here is everything you need to know for the election.

Three city council members are running for re-election with Tommy Heibert of District 1 and Karen Smith running unopposed. District 3, Harry Thomas will be running against Micheal LePak.

San Angelo residents will also be able will be able to vote on amending the City Charter for the position of Chief of Police under Proposition A, B and C. Voters can choose yes – to leave the position as an elected position and add minimum qualifications or vote no – to leave the position as an elected position with no changes.

Early Voting

Early Voting will be open from April 24 through April 28 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. (Closed for lunch 12-1 p.m.) and May 1 through May 2 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. located at the Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building (113 W. Beauregard Ave. 1st Floor).

Polling Locations

Election day polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on May 6, 2023

Angelo Bible Church / 3506 Sherwood Way / Lobby

Belmore Baptist Church / 1214 South Bell / Fellowship Hall

Calvary Baptist Church / 2401 Armstrong / St. Fellowship Center

Christoval Community Center / 20022 Main, Christoval, TX 76935 / Multi-Purpose Room

Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) / 506 N. Chadbourne / Annex Building

SAF San Angelo First / 1442 Edmund Blvd. / Fellowship Hall

Grape Creek Community Center / 8207 US Hwy 87 N / Gene Marsh Board Room

Keating Paint and Body / 5050 N. Chadbourne / Reception Area

Paulann Baptist Church / 2531 Smith Blvd. / The Chapel

Oak Grove Senior Apartments / 4375 Oak Grove Blvd. / Multi-Purpose Room

Southgate Church of Christ / 528 Country Club Road / Fellowship Hall

Southside Recreation Center / 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd. / Multi-Purpose Room

St. Ambrose Catholic Church / 8602 Loop 570 / Fellowship Hall

MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Admin. Bldg. / 1501 W. Beauregard / Jack Ray Room

Veribest Baptist Church / 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886 / Fellowship Hall

Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church / 301 West 18th St. / Fellowship Hall

TxDOT / 4502 Knickerbocker Rd. / Bldg. E Training Room

St. Mark Presbyterian Church / 2506 Johnson Ave. / Fellowship Hall

Vote Counting Live Feeds

Early Voting Ballot Board and Counting Room Live feed (Available during the election period): Click Here

Central Count Live Feed (Available on election days): Click Here

Voter Registration

According to the Tom Green County website, voter registration applications must be submitted to the Voter Registrar’s office, (located at 113 W. Beauregard) on the first floor of the Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building. The application may be delivered in person, mailed, or delivered by a deputy voter registrar. You cannot register online but can change a name and/or address by going to https://txapps.texas.gov/tolapp/sos/SOSACManager.

You must be registered at least 30 days prior to any election. For further information call (325) 659-6541.

Sample Ballots

Election of Directors for Lipan Kickapoo Water Conservation District

City of San Angelo Propositions ( Vote for or against) Chief of Police amendments

Proposition A: "Qualifications" of the City Charter be amended to create job qualifications for the Chief of Police, requiring supervisory experience and an educational component.

Proposition B: "Term of Office" of the City Charter be amended to align with the single member District 1,3, and 5 terms of office to reduce the number of elections and costs to taxpayers?

Proposition C: "Authority" of the City Charter be amended to align the Chief of Police authority with those powers granted by local, state, and federal laws and city policies?

Grape Creek Independent School District 2023 Board of Trustees

Wall Independent School District Board of Directors

City of San Angelo Single Member District 3 and Propositions A, B and C

City of San Angelo Propositions and Wall ISD Trustees Propositions A, B and C

City of San Angelo Single Member District 1 and Propositions A, B and C

City of San Angelo Single Member District 1 and Propositions; Wall ISD Trustees

City of San Angelo Single Member District 5 and Propositions A, B and C

Not sure what District you live in? See this District Map

For More Information or Questions:

Phone/Telefono: 325-659-6541

Fax: 325-657-9226

Email/Correro Electronico: elections@co.tom-green.tx.us