SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Interstate 27 is expected to help local and state economies grow. Here is what you need to know about it and how it will affect San Angelo.

I-27, also known as the Ports-to-Plains corridor, is a multi-state corridor stretching from Laredo,

Texas to Alberta, Canada. According to TxDot, the 2,300-plus mile highway system has the potential to become a major freight route from Mexico to Canada. The Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act of 1991 made the Ports-to-plains Corridor National Highway System High Priority Corridor 38 in 1998.

According to Ports-to-Plains President and CEO, Lauren Garduno, a principal reason for evaluating transportation improvement was related to the implementation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 1994 which created a free trade zone between the United States, Mexico and Canada. This treaty caused a dramatic increase in the volume and value of trade between the two countries, with the majority of Mexico’s trade passing through Texas ports of entry.

Currently, the total ten-year estimated investment in projects for 2024 is $142.3 Billion. State-wide benefits from the corridor were listed as, $4.1 Billion Total annual travel cost savings, 22,110 total job increases and 42.84 Billion total annual increases in GDP, leading to a 76 percent return on investment.

Ports-To-Plains Map

How does this affect San Angelo and West Texas?

The Commission has given the Port-To-Plains $3.5 Billion in energy sector money and San Angelo is a part of the energy sector. According to Garduno, this means that there is a ‘healthy’ amount of money that can be put towards the corridor and highways in the city.

These corridors will likely see heavy trade traffic from agriculture, oil, energy and more directing it around the city instead of through. The finished interstate could grow local economies by attracting new hotels, truck stops, convenience stores and restaurants.

“We are seeing a project that will have a significant impact on the Texas economy as well as our national GDP,” said Mayor Brenda Gunter, according to a release from the Ports-to-Plains Alliance.