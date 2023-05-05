SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Saturday, May 6, 2023, San Angelo residents will line up at the polls for election day – here is what to expect on your ballots.

Early voting has come to a close, with only 517 residents choosing to vote early. On the general election ballot, residents will vote for City Council Districts one, three, and five. Candidates include District 1 incumbent Tommy Hiebert and District 5 incumbent Karen Hesse Smith, who looks to regain her seat. District 3 is the only contested race with incumbent Harold Thomas running against Michael Lepak.

Harold Thomas has been on the City Council consistently for four years, served in the Airforce and has been a resident of District three for over 40 years. During the City Council Forum on April 11, 2023 Thomas said he looks to address providing more sustainable water sources, improve the city’s wastewater and treatment plans and source additional economic generators.

Lepak has served in the Army for 16 years and 13 and a half in active and reserves. According to Lepaks Campaign video, he is running to address homelessness in San Angelo, better help the black community with the Tirez Program and to overall improve the public. Lepak also seeks to improve the city’s riverfront development, improve city parks and start planning for the impact on neighborhoods from the construction of highways I-27 and I-14.

San Angelo residents will vote on amending the City Charter for the position of Chief of Police under Proposition A, B and C. Voters can choose yes–to leave the position as an elected position and add minimum qualifications or vote no–to leave the position as an elected position with no changes.

The current qualifications include being a resident of the City of San Angelo for a minimum of two years and having been elected by city voters. The committee proposed changing the qualifications to include:

Being a resident of the City of San Angelo for a minimum of six months and a resident of Texas for a minimum of a year

Ten years as a sworn officer with a minimum of five years in a supervisory capacity (Sergeant or above) in a similar-sized agency

Masters Peace Officer Certificate from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, or a bachelor in Criminal Justice, or four years of military service.

In Grape Creek and Wall Independent School Districts, voters will elect School Board Trustees. For residents wishing to vote for the Directors for Lipan Kickapoo Water Conservation District can only do so at one polling location-the St. Ambrose Catholic Church (8602 Loop 570) Fellowship Hall.

For more information on polling locations and sample ballots, go here: