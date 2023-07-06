SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On July 6, San Angelo City Council adopted three new policies that will aid in training new employees and reviewing old employees on the Americans with Disabilities Act and its standards.

Theresa James, the City of San Angelo’s ADA coordinator, says the city is meeting all ADA compliances and continuously looking for ways to improve policies related to service animals, modifications, and licensing.

“When we do things to help accommodate people with disabilities, everybody benefits from that,” she said. “Everybody benefits from better access, everybody benefits from easier access on sidewalks and into buildings, so I absolutely think that the changes that we’re making and policies we are instituting and the education we are undergoing is going to make things better not just for our citizens with disabilities but our citizens in general.”

The policies passed with a 7-0 vote.