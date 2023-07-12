SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City Council has been discussing fee increases across San Angelo since May 2023 and only a few were approved, here is what they had to say about the remaining fees.

Proposed changes must be submitted during the annual fee review process and are to be included in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget going into effect on October 1st. For the past three years, the fee review process has been postponed because of the impact of COVID on the community until now.

The amendment of the Schedule of Fees and Charges was last discussed during the May 17 City Council meeting. During the May 17 meeting, the only approved changes to fees were in Civic Events, the Fire Department and Parks and Recreation (with some exceptions). Planning permits, Fairmount Cemetery, code compliance, and Fort Concho were left unapproved for further discussion.

Of the 140 total fees listed in the Report to Mayor and City Council on May 17, 139 of the initial fees had a proposed increase. 42 fees doubled in the proposed price or more, eight new fees were proposed and 19 fees were removed.

Code Compliance fees passed 7-0

Fairmount Cemetery fees approval has been postponed for further discussion.

The discussion of fees regarding Fairmount cemetery was met with lots of questions from the council, including what the fees covered, the requirements of burial in the cemetery and the parallel fees. Additionally, the council questioned the difference between the cost of service and the proposed fee.

Fort Concho fees passed 7-0

Service fees in Fort Concho have not been raised since 2017, however, expenses have shown a 25 percent increase. The proposed increase in fees will allow the historical site to continue to offer free and low-cost programs all year long.

Planning fees passed 7-0.

While some fees were reduced, three new fees were added which include, right-of-way encroachment, sidewalk waiver and a development plan fee.

Planning permits and inspection fees for year one of a multiple-year process were approved 7-0.

Confusion arose when discussing a draft of fee increases over a three-year plan versus a four-year plan. The planning permits and inspection fees will continue to increase to one-third of the cost of service every year