SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — 2023 was a year full of projects and deliberation from the City Council on everything from skyrocketing property taxes to comparatively low officer pay and we have listed their top four discussions from the past year.

SAPD

The conversation first started in September when the San Angelo Police Officer Coalition denounced comments made by Mayor Brenda Gunter regarding traffic citations. The Mayor would later address the claims made against her in late November, stating her only concern was public safety.

The conversation took a turn in October when former San Angelo Police Public Information Officer, Tracy Piatt-Fox spoke out on social media regarding a potential mass exodus of officers looking for better wages. This prompted several officers and former officers of SAPD to anonymously speak out, citing issues with a lack of support and compensation from the city, being subjected to the court of public opinion, ‘hand-me-down’ technology and equipment and the lack of real-time resources for patrol and investigators.

The City responded by stating this was also an issue nationally with law enforcement agencies competing against each other for a shrinking pool of officers. They also said a 3.5% limitation on increases in property tax revenues for existing valuations has led to a $5.66 million decrease in revenue, hampering their ability to pay for services, specifically public safety.

Community members made their voices heard, one business making cookies in support of the police department and residents speaking out during public comment in City Council meetings.

Towards the end of November, negotiations between the City and SAPOC started coming to a close. After several Meet and Confer meetings, a contract was drawn up making SAPD salaries 85 percent more competitive with other agencies.

Property Taxes

Thousands of Tom Green County residents were lined up outside the offices of the Tom Green County Appraisal District in May for a public meeting with the Appraisal Review Board regarding drastic increases in property taxes, some having quadrupled from 2022.

Property owners looked to local authorities for answers and Mayor Gunter alongside the City Council urged them to file a protest against their 2023 tax appraisal rates. Mayor Gunter reminded citizens that Drew Darby and herself had no authority over appraisal rates and that Tyler Johnson and the Tom Green County Appraisal District report to the Comptroller, not to city or county officials.

According to Gunter, Tom Green County has a primarily agricultural-based economy that has suffered for the last two years due to drought. This is unlike surrounding counties with booming metropolises, such as Travis County or the oil and gas industry in Midland County. Mayor Gunter said that despite this, the State Comptroller believes that Tom Green County has been under-appraising properties for the past two years which is one of the primary causes of skyrocketing appraisals.

ADA

ADA has been a hot topic for citizens and local authorities this year in an attempt to make San Angelo more accessible. Recent ADA projects within the last 10 – 15 years include renovations to the auditorium, local parks and Chadbourne Street downtown. The City has also expanded interpreting services, updated accessibility information on the city website and added closed captions to SATV Optimum Channel 17.

During a Town Hall meeting in March, the community came forth to bring light to current accessibility issues within the City of San Angelo and to ask questions about accommodations within the plans to renovate the River Stage.

Several commenters raised doubts about whether city authorities could be trusted to make San Angelo a more accessible city. Several claimed that many accessible locations in San Angelo are not functional for those with disabilities.

On July 6, San Angelo City Council adopted three new policies that would aid in training new employees and reviewing old employees on the Americans with Disabilities Act and its standards.

In October, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce hosted the State of the City Luncheon and a big topic was ADA projects including improving the accessibility of the Tom Green County Courthouse. Ongoing construction around San Angelo has also been geared towards increased accessibility and pedestrian safety.

In late November, another Town Hall meeting was held to present the findings and gather input on the ADA self-assessment of city programs and services.

Water Projects

Water projects have always been important to San Angelo, but this year they picked up some steam. Here is a look at some of the major projects from this year: