SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo is currently accepting applications for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance for individuals and families who are fleeing domestic violence, experiencing housing instability or are at risk of becoming homeless.

According to the Director of Neighborhood & Family Services Department, Robert Salas, the goal of this program is to help prevent homelessness with limited cash assistance using American Rescue Plan grant funds allocated to the City. The targeted households are those who can usually maintain their housing but who have had to deal with a sudden, short-term financial crisis that left them temporarily unable to meet their housing costs. Salas noted that the program is not intended for persons who are likely to be at risk of homelessness on a recurrent basis.

The City will assist a qualifying household by providing payments towards housing and housing-related costs, such as rent, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility costs. To qualify, a household must be low income, or escaping domestic violence, or human trafficking, live in the city, and meet the criteria outlined in the guidelines.

Citizens can come by the office at 52 W. College, on the second floor above the WIC Clinic to pick up an application and get additional information.

For further information on eligibility, income limitations or other issues concerning the program, contact the Community & Housing Support Division at 325-655-0824 or housing@cosatx.us.