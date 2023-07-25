SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The Tom Green County Commissioners discussed on July 25, a proposal regarding the maximum salary increase for elected County Officials.

The TGC Commissioners originally proposed an eight percent wage increase for elected county officials, clarifying that this percentage was still up for discussion during the meeting.

“I just have a hard time agreeing with that, because eight percent on someone that makes 80,000 dollars versus the eight percent on someone who makes 35,000, that’s pretty significant, ” said Nick Bacon, who also suggested lowering the percentage to six percent.

“We need to put as much to our employees as we possibly can this year,” said Bacon.

A motion passed for setting the salary increase for elected County Officials to six percent instead of eight passed with none opposed.

Despite this motion passing, Judge Lane Carter said that the court does not yet have certified values from the Appraisal District. This could mean that the proposed salary and the budget could be subject to change.