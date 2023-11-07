SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Officers Coalition has written a letter to the community to thank them for speaking out regarding ongoing pay issues with the Police Department.

The letter began by acknowledging the citizens who spoke up for local law enforcement during public comment during the Nov. 7 City Council meeting.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Police Department we represent, I would like to thank you.” said the letter, “We truly appreciate the support that our community has continuously shown our Department and our Officers.”

The letter continued by informing the public what SAPOC has been working on to address the potential mass exodus of officers due to non-competitive wages and benefits.

The association has been in contact with City Manager, Daniel Valenzuela along with other city leadership to begin working towards a potential short-term financial offer. Currently, the plan is to attempt to reach a contractual agreement between the City and officers of the Police Department.

“If a contract deal can be made it would be a step in the right direction for the future,” said the letter.

If no agreement can be made the Association said they would seek help from the citizens of the community and attempt to conduct a pay referendum.

“Unfortunately, time may not be on our side before some of our Officers continue to apply for more competitive paying Departments,” said the letter. “Thank you for your support and we will keep you informed of this ongoing public safety issue.’

