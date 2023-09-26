SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — An amendment was proposed during the September 19 City Council meeting which will increase San Angeloans’ water rates in order to cover city inflation costs.

The proposed amendment will modify a City Ordinance to incorporate a one-time increase to the drainage (Stormwater) utility system fees to offset operating cost increases resulting from higher inflation in operational parts, supplies and materials.

According to city documents, on August 14, 2023, the Council expressed a desire to ‘find a way to accomplish the necessary rate increase with the least impact on customers possible’. Staff determined that a 4% increase in Stormwater Fees would sufficiently offset the increased cost of operations and maintenance for the Stormwater Fund. The increase would generate an additional $119,760.

According to COSA, the increase equates to a $2.58 monthly addition for the average residential household using 4,000 gallons per month. The rate will increase based on water consumption.

In budget workshops next year, the City Council will discuss another possible rate increase to assist with the funding of future water projects like the Concho River Water Project. The City’s current water supply is at 30 months as of September 1, 2023.

The increase will go into effect Oct. 1, 2023.