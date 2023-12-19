SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Committee discussed the results of its 2023 self-assessment with the San Angelo City Council during the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

According to the ADA self-assessment report provided in the Dec. 19 meeting’s agenda, the assessment is conducted “to evaluate the current state of ADA accessibility compliance as it relates to City of San Angelo programs and services to provide a roadmap to improve citizen access to these programs and services.”

The assessment was taken in April 2023 by City employees who are in charge of a program or service in the City to “verify compliance with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” according to the agenda. 56 surveys were completed, from which the information provided in the Dec. 19 discussion and the self-assessment report reflects.

The assessment evaluated several areas of ADA accessibility compliance in relation to the City’s programs and services. These areas are as follows:

Basic administrative requirements (ADA coordinator, postings, policies)

General non-discrimination

Communications

Department webpages

Emergency management

Event ticketing

Curb ramp policies

Website accessibility

Before the presentation began, City Attorney Theresa James stated that the results depicted in the report may not necessarily reflect the current state of ADA accessibility compliance due to the time elapsed since April.

“This is a snapshot in time,” James said. “Almost immediately, people started contacting me and asking how they could improve. We are much further down the road than what this would show today.”

The Dec. 19 City Council Meeting. The ADA self-assessment discussion begins at 1:08:31.

Findings

Each evaluated area had findings unique to it due to differing numbers of people taking part in the surveys. Additionally, not all questions were answered by everyone surveyed, leading to a variety of outcomes. As such, the results of the self-assessment report have been displayed in a manner similar to the way in which they were displayed during the Dec. 19 presentation.

Basic administrative requirements

ADA Coordinator: Met and posted.

Grievance policy: Met and will be reviewed by the ADA Advisory Committee

Public notice under the ADA: Met and posted.

Moving forward: COntinue finding new ways to communicate with the public

General non-discrimination

This assessment was given to 61 employees responsible for programs and services with the purpose of identifying employees’ understanding of the City’s responsibilities.

The surveyors found that most employees understand the basic requirements of the ADA. Despite this, the ADA also identified a few ways that they could improve. They are as follows:

Training

Internal processes to the City

Decision-making authority and denial of accommodations

Communication with the public on what accommodations are available

Communication

Fifty-six employees answered this survey with the goal of identifying employee understanding of the City’s responsibility to provide auxiliary aids and services to assist with communication.

The surveyors found that most employees only have a basic understanding of the types of services that are offered by the City. The following areas were identified as needing improvements:

Types of accommodations the ADA Committee provides and how to request them

Understanding when the ADA Committee can deny a request for accommodations (training has been done in this area already)

Text-to-speech (TTY) on phones available for the public

Budget for communication accommodations if necessary

Department webpages

Thirty-eight employees responded to this survey with the goal of identifying employee understanding of the City’s responsibility for maintaining City department webpages in a manner that is accessible.

The surveyors found that there was an overall lack of understanding by the employees who maintain department websites on how to create and maintain an accessible webpage. The ADA Committee’s solution for this issue was to centralize control and training.

Emergency management

One employee took the relevant survey. The survey was designed to evaluate components of the ADA Committee’s emergency management process that may need to be reevaluated to ensure that members of the community who have disabilities are informed and protected during declared emergencies.

The following courses of action were recognized as appropriate steps to take going forward:

Include people with liabilities in tabletop exercises

Check shelters when they are set up

Improve communication during emergencies

Ticketing

One employee took the ticketing survey, which was designed with the goal of ensuring that the ticketing of City events complies with Department of Justice guidance.

The following steps were identified as courses of action to take:

Continue working with ticketing vendors to ensure adequate information is being provided

Work on finding ways to provide the appropriate amount of companion seating

Curb ramps

Two employees answered this survey to determine who the ADA Committee’s sidewalks are being modified by to ensure compliance with the ADA.

The following steps were recognized as appropriate actions to take:

Develop and fund a curb ramp program (done as of the time of the Dec. 19 meeting)

Seek input into facilities as they are in the development phase to ensure the City is not only meeting the technical requirements but also the needs of the citizens of San Angelo

Websites

Four employees answered this survey for the purposes of determining the compliance of websites maintained by employees of the City of San Angelo.

Four City-run websites were evaluated for this survey, listed below:

City of San Angelo

Fort Concho

San Angelo Police Department

San Angelo Development Corporation (COSADC)

The following steps were identified as valid courses of action to take:

Continue using Silktide to evaluate and fix accessibility issues on the City website when possible (will require an upgrade in the future)

External department websites should be given pages within the City of San Angelo website so that all information provided through City departments is ensured to be accessible

Input on the accessibility of the website should be sought from citizens with disabilities

For a more comprehensive understanding to the ADA Committee’s self-assessment report, you can read the report in full in the Dec. 19 meeting’s agenda.