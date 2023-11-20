SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo will host a public town hall meeting to present the findings and gather input on the ADA self-assessment of City programs and services.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at the McNease Convention Center, (501 Rio Concho Drive).

According to the Deputy Communications Director, Lorelei Day, the self-assessment’s purpose is to identify barriers that people with disabilities have in accessing the programs and services offered by the City of San Angelo. This town hall meeting is intended to provide information and to help the City identify any additional concerns.

Past ADA projects include renovations to the auditorium, local parks and Chadbourne Street downtown. The City has also expanded interpreting services, updated accessibility information on the city website and added closed captions to SATV Optimum Channel 17.

Questions or comments may be submitted ahead of the meeting by emailing info@cosatx.us and including “ADA comment” in the subject line. You can also contact the ADA coordinator at 325-657-4407 to provide your comments.

For more information, to request accommodations for the meeting or to review a draft copy of the report, visit bit.ly/ADAselfassess.