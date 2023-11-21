SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City Council discussed a proposal to add art throughout the San Angelo Regional Airport but was not sold on the proposed designs.

At its meeting on October 31, 2023, the Public Art Commission discussed for the second time the possibility of incorporating art at the San Angelo Regional Airport passenger terminal. This concept had been previously considered by the Airport Advisory Board as well.

During the Nov. 21 City Council meeting, the Public Art Commission recommended approval for collaboration with “Art in Uncommon Places” to develop and install art at the passenger terminal.

The Commission believes that San Angelo is blessed with an abundance of beautiful art, especially in the downtown area. The incorporation of art at the passenger terminal would not only serve to showcase San Angelo’s unique artistic styles but also to provide travelers with a ‘visual taste of the artistic richness they can expect to encounter as they explore our wonderful city’.

A few pieces of the concept art show several brightly colored murals, standing art such as mosaic chairs and art that would hang from the ceiling. Joseph Rallo and William Pritchard, members of the Airport Advisory Board, were not excited about the furniture pieces but did approve of the mural and paintings.

Concept Image of potential art installations at San Angelo Regional Airport CC COSA

Concept Image of potential art installations at San Angelo Regional Airport CC COSA

Concept Image of potential art installations at San Angelo Regional Airport CC COSA

Concept Image of potential art installations at San Angelo Regional Airport CC COSA

Concept Image of potential art installations at San Angelo Regional Airport CC COSA

Mayor Brenda Gunter advised that the art should be a reflection of San Angelo and its residents.

“The art presented is bright and beautiful, but it doesn’t tell much about the story of San Angelo,” said Gunter.

City Council Member Tom Thompson said he wanted the art to be more “appropriate” for the venue.

“Good ole Ranching, sheep and goat country town,” said Thompson.

The San Angelo Regional Airport Director felt similar to Gunter and Thompson regarding the art, wanting the airport to be depicted in it more.

Representatives of the project informed the council of several components of the proposal that would better depict San Angelo in the art, such as an installation of vintage suitcases with San Angelo businesses on them, QR codes on certain murals to show visitors where to find more art in the city as well as implementing augmented reality to bring the art to life.

The motion passed 6-0.