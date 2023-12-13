SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — PETA has sent a letter to COSA after the Public Art Commission denied PETA’s application for a statue of a sheep displaying a cartoon of sheep protesting shearing.

The design of the sheep was called “E(n)d Shearin’” after the singer Ed Sheeran. It is decorated with messages created by New Yorker cartoonist Harry Bliss, depicting sheep holding protest signs regarding shearing. One sheep’s sign reads, “Wear your own skin!”

PETA’s sheep design

According to a release from PETA, members of the commission that rejected the statue called it “not fit for downtown” and “contrary to San Angelo’s history,” and said that these remarks, “defy American values of inclusivity and freedom of expression,” claiming the commission’s rejection of “E(n)d Shearin’” would violate the group’s First Amendment rights.

PETA is now asking the City Council to appeal the Public Art Commission’s rejection, noting that despite San Angelo once being known as the “Wool Capital of the World” not one of the 110 sheep displays depicts how sheep are, “violently killed for wool.”

“Sheep feel pain and fear, love their flock members, and don’t deserve to be cut to ribbons for wool, something that happens in every shearing shed we have visited,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is urging Mayor Gunter and the rest of the city council to ensure that “E(n)d Shearin’” takes its lawful place downtown so that people who see it understand the suffering behind wool sweaters and scarves and choose to wear vegan. Shearing isn’t just a haircut —it’s often a scary, painful procedure.”

While the Commission did not approve of the design or the placement in Downtown San Angelo, they did say that PETA was “welcome to reach out to a private property owner for placement on their property” because it would not need approval.

PETA feels that if the City Council does not appeal the commission’s rejection, it would violate their constitutional rights, as its decision “discriminated based on viewpoint and was unmoored from any objective standards guiding its ad hoc determinations.”

Should the City Council not reject the Commission’s decision, no later than December 27, PETA stated they “will be forced to consider its legal remedies and expressly reserves its rights in this matter.”