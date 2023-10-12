SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Nasworthy residents have expressed concern regarding a short-term rental property being proposed in their neighborhood.

According to city documents, the City Council will be considering a request during the October 17 City Council Meeting, for an appeal of the Planning Commission’s denial of the proposed short-term rental property.

The proposed property is located on Joy Rd right on the bank of Lake Nasworthy in an RS-1 zoning district. No other properties along Joy Rd have applied for a conditional use to become a Short-term Rental since 2017.

This property does not currently have adequate paved parking; however, there is space

available for paved parking, which will be a condition of approval.

The proposal was originally denied by the Planning Commission 6 – 0 but the owner of the property was not in attendance to address opposition or questions raised at the meeting.

Eight notices were mailed out to property owners within 200 feet of the property three have responded in opposition and one in support.

Proposed STR on Joy Rd.

While the residents in support of the STR did not leave a comment the ones in opposition did. One resident said that introducing the STR to the neighborhood would have a negative impact on their quality of life as well as their property values.

“Approval of a Short-Term Rental Conditional Use permit would mean the likelihood of loud parties at all hours of the night,” said the resident, “It would totally be out of character for the small family homes that comprise Joy Road.”

Residents also cited issues with parking and the possibility of disrespectful renters