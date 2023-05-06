SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Polls closed at 7:00 p.m. for the May 6, 2023, General Election in San Angelo. Early voting and absentee ballot totals have been released. Concho Valley Homepage will publish results as they become available.

City of San Angelo

Single Member District 3

Three City Council members ran for reelection in San Angelo, with two running unopposed. Single Member District 3 incumbent Harold Thomas ran to defend his seat against Michael Lepak. Tommy Hiebert of District 1 and Karen Hesse Smith of District 5 ran unopposed.

NameVotesPercentage
Harold Thomas (Incumbent)9963.87%
Michael Lepak5636.13%

San Angelo Propositions

San Angelo residents voted on three propositions to amend the City Charter for the position of Chief of Police. Voters chose whether to add qualifications to the requirements for Chief of Police, whether to change the term and election date for that office to align with elections for Single Member Districts 1, 3, and 5, and whether to align the Chief’s authorities with those granted by local, state, and federal law.

Proposition A — Create job qualifications for the Chief of Police

PositionVotesPercentage
For78069.52%
Against34230.48%

Proposition B — Align the Chief of Police term with SMD 1, 3 & 5

PositionVotesPercentage
For81171.96%
Against31628.04%

Proposition C — Amend Chief of Police Authority

PositionVotesPercentage
For73265.30%
Against38934.70%

Wall Independent School District

Board of Trustees

NameVotesPercentage
Doug Dusek5825.11%
Kevin Ripple3012.99%
Cole Mikulik6025.97%
Heather Braden6528.14%
Crystal Braden187.79%

Grape Creek Independent School District

Board of Trustees

NameVotesPercentage
Mike Diaz4532.61%
Kacey Doucet4028.99%
Scott Stephens3525.36%
Jeff Lashley1813.04%

Lipan-Kikapoo Water Conservation District Director

NameVotesPercentage
Kevin Niehues3243.84%
Wendi Wilde2331.51%
Brett Schniers1824.66%