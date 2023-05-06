SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Polls closed at 7:00 p.m. for the May 6, 2023, General Election in San Angelo. Early voting and absentee ballot totals have been released. Concho Valley Homepage will publish results as they become available.
City of San Angelo
Single Member District 3
Three City Council members ran for reelection in San Angelo, with two running unopposed. Single Member District 3 incumbent Harold Thomas ran to defend his seat against Michael Lepak. Tommy Hiebert of District 1 and Karen Hesse Smith of District 5 ran unopposed.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Harold Thomas (Incumbent)
|99
|63.87%
|Michael Lepak
|56
|36.13%
San Angelo Propositions
San Angelo residents voted on three propositions to amend the City Charter for the position of Chief of Police. Voters chose whether to add qualifications to the requirements for Chief of Police, whether to change the term and election date for that office to align with elections for Single Member Districts 1, 3, and 5, and whether to align the Chief’s authorities with those granted by local, state, and federal law.
Proposition A — Create job qualifications for the Chief of Police
|Position
|Votes
|Percentage
|For
|780
|69.52%
|Against
|342
|30.48%
Proposition B — Align the Chief of Police term with SMD 1, 3 & 5
|Position
|Votes
|Percentage
|For
|811
|71.96%
|Against
|316
|28.04%
Proposition C — Amend Chief of Police Authority
|Position
|Votes
|Percentage
|For
|732
|65.30%
|Against
|389
|34.70%
Wall Independent School District
Board of Trustees
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Doug Dusek
|58
|25.11%
|Kevin Ripple
|30
|12.99%
|Cole Mikulik
|60
|25.97%
|Heather Braden
|65
|28.14%
|Crystal Braden
|18
|7.79%
Grape Creek Independent School District
Board of Trustees
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Mike Diaz
|45
|32.61%
|Kacey Doucet
|40
|28.99%
|Scott Stephens
|35
|25.36%
|Jeff Lashley
|18
|13.04%
Lipan-Kikapoo Water Conservation District Director
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Kevin Niehues
|32
|43.84%
|Wendi Wilde
|23
|31.51%
|Brett Schniers
|18
|24.66%