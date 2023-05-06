SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Polls closed at 7:00 p.m. for the May 6, 2023, General Election in San Angelo. Early voting and absentee ballot totals have been released. Concho Valley Homepage will publish results as they become available.

City of San Angelo

Single Member District 3

Three City Council members ran for reelection in San Angelo, with two running unopposed. Single Member District 3 incumbent Harold Thomas ran to defend his seat against Michael Lepak. Tommy Hiebert of District 1 and Karen Hesse Smith of District 5 ran unopposed.

Name Votes Percentage Harold Thomas (Incumbent) 99 63.87% Michael Lepak 56 36.13%

San Angelo Propositions

San Angelo residents voted on three propositions to amend the City Charter for the position of Chief of Police. Voters chose whether to add qualifications to the requirements for Chief of Police, whether to change the term and election date for that office to align with elections for Single Member Districts 1, 3, and 5, and whether to align the Chief’s authorities with those granted by local, state, and federal law.

Proposition A — Create job qualifications for the Chief of Police

Position Votes Percentage For 780 69.52% Against 342 30.48%

Proposition B — Align the Chief of Police term with SMD 1, 3 & 5

Position Votes Percentage For 811 71.96% Against 316 28.04%

Proposition C — Amend Chief of Police Authority

Position Votes Percentage For 732 65.30% Against 389 34.70%

Wall Independent School District

Board of Trustees

Name Votes Percentage Doug Dusek 58 25.11% Kevin Ripple 30 12.99% Cole Mikulik 60 25.97% Heather Braden 65 28.14% Crystal Braden 18 7.79%

Grape Creek Independent School District

Board of Trustees

Name Votes Percentage Mike Diaz 45 32.61% Kacey Doucet 40 28.99% Scott Stephens 35 25.36% Jeff Lashley 18 13.04%

Lipan-Kikapoo Water Conservation District Director