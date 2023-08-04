SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Citizens of San Angelo have voiced their general concern and outrage over the news that the Nature Center is closing down for good. Local youth addressed the City Council, expressing their disappointment.

Jason Davis was the first youth to address the Mayor and City Council.

“This hidden gem is a myriad of things to our community, ” said Davis. “It encourages educational opportunities, hands-on experience for volunteers as well as visitors.”

Davis told the council since he first visited the Nature Center at the age of five and that he had been counting down the days until he could become a volunteer.

“That time came just this year and now has been abruptly taken away, not only from myself but also from the other volunteers and future volunteers of our community, ” said Davis, “We are being robbed of a great educational experience.”

Davis feels that the community deserves to see the Nature Center become a top attraction for San Angelo, “rather than become another abandoned gravesite in the city.”

Davis asked the Council to consider private funding and partnerships to reopen and reimagine the Nature Center.

Another youth, Lucille Goodman, who is a member of the American Heritage Girls troop in San Angelo, also took to the podium.

Goodman recalled her 5th birthday party at the Nature Center and her field trip with her troop to fulfill one of their badges.

“Throughout my childhood, I have attended many community events where the Nature Center had an animal demonstration, ” said Goodman, “I anticipated holding an internship position at the Nature Center this fall.”

Goodman told the Council she felt that Nature Center was an important part of creating healthy interests, hobbies and downtime for all members of the community.

“I know our Madam Mayor and the City Council can find a solution to keep our Nature Center open.”