SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Republican-led Texas House of Representatives voted to proceed with the impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday on 20 articles, including bribery and abuse of public trust. The resolution passed the house with 121 votes cast in favor of impeachment.

District 72 Representative Drew Darby, of San Angelo, voted in favor of the resolution on Saturday, and said that the evidence that Paxton abused his position for personal gain was “explicit and undisputed.”

Darby’s full statement, issued Saturday evening, May 28, 2023, is below.

After listening to the thorough debate in the Texas House this afternoon and reviewing the comprehensive investigative materials provided by the House Committee on General Investigating, I cast my vote in favor of impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton. This decision was not made lightly, as I support many of General Paxton’s efforts to curb federal overreach. However, I firmly believe that the decision the House made embodies the principles of the people of House District 72 and the State of Texas, and the values we expect from our elected officials.

The Texas Supreme Court has made it clear that the primary purpose of impeachment is to protect the state, rather than punish the offender. In an impeachment proceeding, it is the duty of the House of Representatives to determine whether sufficient evidence warrants further legal proceedings in the Texas Senate. I am confident that the evidence presented today in the House justifies impeachment.

The evidence is explicit and undisputed that Attorney General Paxton blatantly and continually abused his office and power for personal gain. Time and time again, General Paxton put his own interests above that of Texans. His actions are an unequivocal breach of public trust in the Office of the Attorney General. As legislators, it is our responsibility to ensure that such actions from the chief law enforcement officer in Texas are neither tolerated nor defended.

The investigation by the House Committee on General Investigating began in March of this year when Attorney General Paxton asked the Texas Legislature to allocate $3.3 million of your taxpayer dollars to pay a wrongful termination settlement with several whistleblowers from his office. The lack of supporting documentation and his unwillingness to explain the necessity for this demand raised serious questions about his motives, prompting the General Investigating Committee to delve deeper into the matter.

What the General Investigating Committee uncovered was deeply concerning—evidence of disregard of official duty, misapplication of public resources, bribery, obstruction of justice, and dereliction of duty, among other serious allegations. These grave charges cannot be ignored. Hence, today, the full House was presented with 20 Articles of Impeachment. The evidence is compelling and demands further review by the Texas Senate where General Paxton will be afforded the opportunity to defend himself. To date, General Paxton has not denied any of the allegations.

Let me be clear: This is not about personality or political disagreement. The foundation of our great state is built upon the rule of law, where no one, not even the highest law enforcement officer, is above it. Based on the information presented, I support the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton and the subsequent full trial by the Senate.

Our commitment to justice and the preservation of our democratic values compels us to hold our elected officials accountable. By taking a stand against abuse of power, we can restore the trust that Texans place in their government. Together, let us ensure that the Office of the Attorney General and every elected official upholds the highest standards of integrity and serves the best interests of all Texans.

Drew Darby, Texas District 72 Representative