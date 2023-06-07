SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During the June 6 City Council meeting and Commissioner’s Court, the expansion of the Coliseum was discussed regarding applying for additional funding from the Department of Defense.

The Department of Defense and the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation are providing an opportunity for states and local governments to obtain funding to improve community infrastructure supportive of military installations. Tom Green County is considering applying for the grant to provide part of the funding for the expansion of the existing coliseum built in 1959 that has an outsized economic, agricultural and military impact on the community.

According to the Report to Mayor and Members of City Council, the expansion would provide additional space to house joint service members and family in the event of a natural disaster; serve as alternate Continuity of Operations site in the event of a catastrophe at GAFB; and serve as an event center for specialized military training events, a joint military and interagency exercises and as the prime location for emergency management in the City. According to a representative during the County Commissioners meeting on June 6, the Coliseum is the largest community support facility within 11,000 square miles sitting on 100 acres of land.

Additionally, stock show officials said the expansion plan is to increase seating capacity by 4,500 people, expand restrooms, and ticket booths and cover the need for wheelchair accessibility.

It has been a little over a year since the search for funding to cover the expansion began after the Stock Show and Rodeo reached out to the Commissioners to host a bond to help fund the project. According to County Judge, Lane Carter, the Attorney General believed that such actions would be illegal for the county being outside Government Code 381 (County Development and Growth) to issue debt without abatements and pilot programs.

This application would provide a 20 million dollar opportunity with a 30 percent match on the project. The project is an estimated 40 million dollars making the match 12 million dollars.

The application is supported by Colonel Reilman, local officials and August Pfluger. At this time only a motion to investigate the application for funding from the DOD further passed with none opposed.