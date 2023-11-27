SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — After several months of discussion, the end of initial negotiations between the City of San Angelo and SAPOC wrapped up on Nov. 27.

This series of discussions follows months after an explosion of discussion first began over social media when former San Angelo Police Department public information officer Tracy Piatt-Fox began speaking out after an alleged 21 officers told her they were actively seeking employment elsewhere due to lack of support from local authorities and a lack of competitive wages and benefits.

At the previous Meet and Confer on Nov. 15, three potential payment plans were discussed: a $1.2 million over nine months plan, a $1.2 million over 12 months plan and a $1.5 million over 15 months plan.

The second Meet and Confer meeting was held on Nov. 27 to finalize any remaining updates and language and to make final adjustments to the agreement regarding officer pay raises.

The agreement was cleared to be pushed forward, allowing SAPD Officers to vote on their proposed pay raises. Voting will be open through Thursday, Nov. 30.

If the vote passes, the result will be discussed during the Dec. 5 City Council Meeting.

MORE ON THIS: