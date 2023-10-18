SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo has been awarded $30,979 to support local law enforcement.

More specifically, the grant awarded by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program is to be used to address the need for traffic enforcement equipment and body cameras.

COSA and Tom Green County will share the awarded grant to purchase speed-monitoring equipment, mobile radio equipment for motorcycle police, and ticket writer batteries. The Sheriff’s Department will purchase moving radar units and body cameras to assist in traffic enforcement and criminal investigations.

In an anonymous statement from previous reporting, an officer with SAPD cited that the police department currently uses ‘hand-me-down’ technology and equipment.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” Cornyn said in the release. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in cities like San Angelo.”

According to the Bureau of Justice Assistance, the grant has been awarded but not yet accepted by the time of this publication.