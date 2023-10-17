SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Planning & Development Services Director Jon James will be leaving to work for a private firm after serving the city and community for eight years.

According to a news release from COSA James helped improve the development review process by reducing the average time for plan reviews and permit processing. Many development ordinances were also updated to be more consistent with adopted plans.

“It’s been a pleasure and honor working with a professional like Jon,” City Manager Daniel Valenzuela said in the release. “Under his direction, the planning department has experienced marked improvements in efficiency and delivery of service. His leadership will be missed.”

James has over 28 years of urban planning experience, including more than 23 in municipal government. He will be moving on to a private consulting role assisting cities around Texas.

“Since I will be working in San Angelo, I look forward to continuing to see those with whom I have developed close working relationships and hope I can continue to work towards making San Angelo a great place, even if it is in a different role,” James said in the release.

James will be working remotely in San Angelo as a principal planner in the planning division of Denton Navarro Rocha Bernal & Zech law firm. The firm has several offices throughout Texas and specializes in representation for governmental entities.