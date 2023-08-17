SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo is currently looking to hire a new Director of Water Utilities.

It has been almost a year since the previous Water Utilities Director, Allison Strube, stepped down after a decade of service to San Angelo to accept an opportunity with the Colorado River Municipal Water District. Since her departure, Shane Kelton, the city’s Public Works Director, has been overseeing the Water Utilities Department.

According to the Strategic Government Resources, the City of San Angelo is seeking a skilled and strategic leader with the knowledge and experience to guide the community’s current water and wastewater operations while planning for the future.

“Be a part of the city that is a virtual oasis, and boasts three lakes, as well as the beautiful Concho River, which runs through the heart of the community,” said the Facebook post.

The salary range for this position is $140,000 – $170,000, DOE/DOQ. Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in engineering or business administration and five years of work experience in public sector utilities and civil engineering.

The selected candidate will also be required to maintain a driver’s license, good driving record and acquire their Texas Professional Engineer license within a year of hire. The selected candidate must establish residency within 30 minutes of San Angelo to report in case of emergencies.

Apply now through 08/22/23: https://sgr.pub/3DnkjjZ