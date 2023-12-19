SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Operators of short-term rental (STR) properties may have gotten a glimpse into their future through the proposed amendments discussed during the San Angelo City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The proposed regulation changes are in reference to Section 406 of the Zoning Ordinance, titled “Bed and Breakfast Establishments and Short-Term Rentals.” As its name suggests, this section affects the ways in which STR properties, such as those offered by Airbnb, VRBO and other businesses.

According to the City Council’s meeting agenda, recent discussions about STR requests have prompted the council to request that staff revisit STR regulations. Recent court cases have also limited how the governing bodies of cities in Texas can regulate STRs, warranting further deliberation.

The full livestream of the Dec. 19 meeting. The short-term rental discussion begins at around the 2:17:00 mark.

One of the proposed amendments is the removal of the requirement for STR operators to provide operator information to owners of real property within 200 feet of the STR’s lot lines in the event that their relevant contact information changes. Instead, the proposed change mandates that the operator provide written notice of any new contact information.

The proposed changes also include an attempt to synchronize the renewal date for the Conditional Use approval form required to operate an STR. Under this change, all Conditional Use approval forms will be set to Jan. 21, 2025, “prior to the adoption of this amended ordinance” and “regardless of the date of initial approval or last renewal.” This is as opposed to the original ordinance, which stated that “an approved Conditional Use shall automatically expire unless renewed after one year and thereafter every two years.”

The language used for Conditional Use forms in the Code of Ordinances would also be changed to remove any reference to a license, instead referring to the required Conditional Use.

“A Conditional Use is a land-use designation, so it goes with the land,” Aaron Vannoy, assistant director of Planning & Development Services, said. “Conditional Use is a discretionary decision by the Planning Commission, and that’s when the staff works with the applicant to tell them why it’s a good idea or why it’s a bad idea.”

Additionally, a prohibition that prevents STRs from being operated within 500 feet of certain areas designated for education was discussed. If this were to be implemented, the ordinance would prohibit STRs “within 500 feet of a fenced area or to the closest building of an elementary or secondary public school.” It was noted during the meeting that the “fenced area” or “closest building” used as a waypoint to measure this distance must be considered as frequently used.

“We tried to make a designation for a part of a school that’s being used by the children and faculty,” Vannoy said. “So, maybe if it’s a maintenance barn that’s somewhere on the property that’s a long way away, we probably wouldn’t count that. We are going to count the most used building.

This 500-foot prohibited range also extends to other STRs, a move that would make it so that STR locations would not be able to legally operate within close proximity to one another. This stipulation caused the City Council to raise questions as to what would happen to STRs that are already within each other’s prohibited range, however, to which Vannoy responded by explaining a potential grandfathering process.

“They would have protections moving forward, because if they’re in existence today and are following the rules, I don’t like this word, but they basically get to grandfather their status until they choose to change for some reason,” Vannoy said.

The discussions eventually led the City Council to consider a resolution that calls for a joint public hearing of the City Council and Planning Commission in January regarding the proposed amendments. This resolution was unanimously denied, however, sending the amendments back to be worked on further.

For more information on the discussed changes, you can read the San Angelo City Council’s agenda for the Dec. 19 meeting. To see the STR regulations as they currently are, you can read Section 406 of the Zoning Ordinance.