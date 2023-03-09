SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During the March 7, 2023, City Council meeting the council approved $44 million in bonds for the Lake Nasworthy Sewer Project.

According to COSA, this project will allow for more economic growth in the lake and airport areas by reconstructing the sewer system in order to serve more of the community. The current system relies upon a single, uncased pipeline that crosses the lake. Should that pipeline ever fail, sewage could not be moved, it might seep into the lake or both.

Allen Woelke of CDM Smith studied the current system and told COSA that it was “the most complicated wastewater system I have ever seen” in his 40-year career. The complexity inhibits the flow of sewage, which contributes to odor issues in the area.

The new system will install two cased mains to move wastewater to provide a failsafe that would allow for uninterrupted service should one of the lines fail or require maintenance.

In November 2019, the City held a special election to authorize the use of the Lake Nasworthy Trust Fund. The balance of the fund as of May 5, 2020, excluding $6 million in previous projects, is just over $9 million. So far, approximately $2.5 million of the original $11.5 million has been used for preliminary engineering evaluations and associated studies for a proposed sanitary sewer expansion project to increase sewer capacity in the Lake Nasworthy area. The City issued debt in the amount of approximately $44 million is expected to be necessary to complete the project.

During the regular meeting on March 7, 2023, the pipeline projected is estimated to take up to two years to complete and the lift station project is estimated to take 18 months with a six-month delay. Assistant Director of Water Utilities, Andy Vecellio, predicts the project to begin early to mid-summer 2023.

Lake Nasworthy area wastewater improvements





Staff recommendations during the March 7, 2023, regular meeting

Consider awarding RFP WU-03-23 Rebid South Concho A Lift Station to Austin Engineering Company, Inc. in the amount of $5,330,900.00 Consider awarding RFP WU-04-23 Rebid Lake Nasworthy Wastewater System Improvements to McKee Utility Contractors, Inc. for the base bid and alternate bid item A in the amount of $25,999,100.00 Consider executing Task Order No. 3 in the amount of $1,498,906.00 for Construction Phase Services and Resident Project Representative Services for Lake Nasworthy Wastewater System Improvements to CDM Smith Inc Amending the fiscal year 2022-23 to budget for debt issuance in the amount of $44,233,920

The motion passed 7-0.