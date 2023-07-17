SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Homeowners in the Bentwood neighborhood on Valleyview have expressed concerns regarding a proposed new duplex moving in into the area.

According to the Report to Mayor and City Council, Sherry Bailey Sr. Planner with Planning and Development Services is requesting to rezone property from the Single-Family Residential zoning district to the Two-Family Residential zoning district, located at 2153 Valleyview Dr. The applicant is looking to build duplexes on the property.

2153 Valleyview Dr. Google Street View

Changing the property from RS-1 to RS-2 will allow for both single-family homes and two-family homes (duplexes) in this district with the same minimum development requirements, with the only difference being an increased floor area ratio of 0.40 in RS-1 and 0.50 in RS-2.

The properties to the southeast are part of the Bentwood County Club and zoned as Single-Family (RS-1). However, many of the nearby properties to the south, north, and west are all zoned for higher-intensity housing (RS-2 and RS-3). However, according to the report, much of this area was built with single-family homes.

Aerial map of Valleyview cc COSA

At their June 19, 2023 meeting, the Planning Commission voted to deny the request by a vote of 4-3. Given this denial recommendation, approval of this item will require a three-fourths majority vote by the City Council on July 17, 2023.

Several homeowners have opposed the request citing issues with the possibility of the duplex lowering area property values, issues with changing the demarcation line between zoning areas and concerns with unkept lawns.

“We moved to this cul-de-sac five years ago for the privacy and protection of single-family dwellings,” said one resident. “There are plenty of other places in San Angelo to build. Please look elsewhere.”

Additional concerns included possible privacy issues, tax increases and attracting unwanted individuals to the area.