SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Officer’s Coalition has denounced statements made by San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter in regard to traffic citations during the City’s Aug. 29 General Fund Budget Meeting.

The SAPOC alleged in a press release that Gunter indicated that officers of the San Angelo Police Department are not producing enough revenue through traffic citations and complained that the City’s General Fund is being forced to pick up more of the Public Safety budget due to the lower citation count.

“Revenue from citations should never be considered as a funding source for how the City budgets and/or pays its Police Officers,” the SAPOC said. “We feel the Mayor implied that, if we want more equipment or larger salaries, then the citizens should be punished by the Police through fines.”

The organization cited documentation provided by the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center that states the following: “Revenue generated by Class C misdemeanors should be viewed by city officials as an incidental byproduct of law enforcement and court operations. Traffic quotas undermine traffic safety and public confidence in law enforcement and local courts.”

The SAPOC also cited Section 720.002 of the Texas Transportation Code, titled “Prohibition on Traffic-Offense Quotas,” which states that “a political subdivision or an agency of this state may not establish or maintain, formally or informally, a plan to evaluate, promote, compensate, or discipline a peace officer according to the officer’s issuance of a predetermined or specified number of any type or combination of types of traffic citations.”

“Quotas have been forbidden in Texas for decades, and for good reason,” the SAPOC said. “Traffic Safety is a compelling public interest. The integrity of Law Enforcement and Municipal Courts in Texas hinges on maintaining public confidence that fairness, justice, public safety and the rule of law, not revenue generation, are the reasons Class C misdemeanors (crimes punishable by the imposition of a fine) exist.”

Video from the City of San Angelo’s Aug. 29 General Fund Budget Meeting shows Gunter speaking about a trend indicating a decline in the number of citations.

“We all understand that, at one point, some new laws were put into place that impacted those citations and those warnings, but at some point you’ve got to be anniversarying that number, yet we’re not, we continue to go down,” Gunter said during the meeting.

A slideshow graphic presented to the City depicting recent trends in SAPD’s citation history.

Gunter later noted that the decline in citations may have a direct effect on overall public safety.

“At some point you should anniversary the impact of new rules and regulations and laws, and I think that the biggest concern is the following, and that is fewer tickets, fewer citations,” Gunter said in the meeting. “What impact is that, in terms of public safety?”

City Manager Daniel Valenzuela stated that he has been consulting the SAPD police chiefs in the matter and assured that they have a plan to increase the number of citations.

“When you see the numbers going down like that, it is concerning, I definitely agree with that, mayor,” Valenzeula said in response to Gunter’s comments. “I’ve been working very dilligently with the chiefs and started meeting also with the association. I will be monitoring these numbers to make sure that they start continuing to go up, but it won’t just be this past month, it will be continuing after that.”

He also stated shortly afterward that the primary concern of their efforts is public safety and that quotas were illegal according to Texas law.

“It goes back to safety,” Valenzeula said. “It’s not a matter of setting a quota. We cannot set a quota, that’s illegal. But we do want to make sure that our streets are safe.”

Gunter later addressed another concern raised by the downward trend in citations: the amount of money needed to compensate for current spending on public safety.

“We’ve never been able to set quotas, so the five-year trend is reflective of never setting quotas,” Gunter said. “New laws which have impacted issues, and yet we’re seeing a million, seven increase in the public safety dollars, and we are continually seeing a decrease in the number of citations and revenue, so the General Fund keeps picking up those dollars and having to cover those dollars, and that is an issue.”

The Concho Valley Homepage was unable to reach Mayor Gunter as of the time of publication.

“It is unfortunate that Local Law Enforcement, because of the Mayor’s irresponsible comments, have now been placed in a position lending to potential public distrust in the intention of the issuance of traffic citations,” the SAPOC said. “The Mayor’s comments related to discretionary enforcement have put some of the trust that the Department has built with the community in jeopardy. The Officers of SAPOC encourage Mayor Gunter to change her view on the basis for which citations or warnings are issued. “