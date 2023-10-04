SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — As more Concho Valley residents have trouble making ends meet these days, a number of service organizations are doing what they can to help and sometimes that means going out of their way to help get them food.

San Angelo’s Project Dignidad says donations are needed now more than ever amid inflation and growing clients.

Treasurer Lisa White says she buys food and repays herself with the organization’s funds to help with inventory.



“[The] food bank no longer has canned foods that are surplus inventory so they’re more expensive. We also help with utility and prescription medicines, so we need help financially paying for that,” White said.



Project Dignidad says donations are also important because the holidays are around the corner.



“Right now we need help with Thanksgiving baskets. If y’all can help with canned meats and vegetables, canned vegetables,” Project Dignidad Director Gloria Holguin said.



Rust Street Ministries says they’re also in strong need of food and clothes — specifically men’s, children’s and winter coats.



“We are seeing a lot more people that are homeless or in emergency shelter. We are giving out lots and lots of food. Last month we gave out 21,000 pounds of food, which is a large increase of what we usually give out,” said Assistant Director Rhonda Glover.



Both organizations say they are thankful to the Concho Valley for everyone’s efforts to help and they continue to encourage the public to lend a hand.



“Give financially, donate food, do canned food drives. We give out clothing, small household items. We don’t have room for larger items, but any small items that you want to get rid of we can find a new home for it,” White said.