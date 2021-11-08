Local officials weigh in on I-14 Corridor expansion after getting congressional approval

SAN ANGELO, Texas – After six years of effort by the I-14/Gulf Coast Coalition, the Interstate 14 Corridor is about to be expanded to cross five states.

This include an essential I-14 route extension west to San Angelo and Midland-Odessa, plus creation of interstate connections to the Port of Corpus Christi, the Port of Houston, the ports at Beaumont and Port Arthur, and the Port of Gulfport.

The Congress has finally approved the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the I-14 congressional designation expansion will become law with President Biden’s upcoming signature.

Thanks to every member of the Coalition and every Friend of I-14 for your help in arriving at this moment. And a special thanks to Senators Cruz and Warnock, and their staff members, for getting our I-14 amendment into the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

The new law specifies that the I-14 will generally follow SH 158, US 87, US 190 and SH 63 across Texas; LA 8, LA 28 and US 84 across Louisiana; US 84 in Mississippi; US 80 across Alabama; and US 80, SR 49, SR 24 and US 1 across Georgia. Interstate spurs will general follow US 83, US 69 and US 96 in Texas and I-59 and US 49 in Mississippi.

NEXT STEPS — The next steps for Coalition members and I-14 Friends will be to work with each of the five state departments of transportation on final route selection, environmental clearance, selection of priority projects and funding.”

According to the City of San Angelo, here’s what San Angelo’s and Tom Green County’s local officials said about the I-14 Corridor expansion:

“Transportation options for economic development are critical,” Mayor Brenda Gunter said. “Without interstate options, we lose our ability to get food, fuel and fiber to market timely, economically and safely. This transportation option helps secure our national security, which is vital in the world we live in today.”

“I am excited to be part of a visionary effort to improve transportation and freight mobility for not only our community, but for all of Texas,” said Tom Green County Judge Steve Floyd. “San Angelo and Tom Green County have a long history of advocacy for our area to be part of the national interstate highway system. This will allow phased improvements along the corridor that supports economic, military, safety and mobility initiatives. Thank you to our community and multistate partners’ contributions for this historic designation.”

“It has been a privilege to serve alongside Judge Floyd on the I-14 Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition as a City of San Angelo representative, and as the West Texas Central Regional Representative on the Transportation Advocates of Texas,” said Guy Andrews, City of San Angelo Economic Development director. “Both the City and County have worked tirelessly for years to advance recognition of the I-14 corridor and to move it through the legislative processes. I-14 is anticipated to intersect with I-27 in San Angelo, so this is a real game changer for our ability to attract businesses and industry to San Angelo, Tom Green County and the Concho Valley.”

