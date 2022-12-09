SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Dec. 8, 2022, a San Angelo man was sentenced to 10 years and booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center for sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 17.

Kevin Godfrey had engaged in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old during a sleepover in a tent located in his backyard on April 12, 2015, records show. After a report was filed by the victim on August 16, 2021, the San Angelo Police Department began investigations.

Mugshot: Kevin Godfrey 12-8-2022 CC: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Reports filed in Tom Green County share that the victim had become friends at school with a member of Godrey’s residence and would stay over at the house. The friend told investigators that they witnessed Godfrey engage in sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old in the tent on April 15.

Godfrey has been convicted of sexual abuse of a child and has been sentenced to 10 years in the Tom Green County Jail reports show. Sexual abuse of a child is a second-degree felony in the state of Texas. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Godfrey was admitted to the jail at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Records also show that Godfrey is required to register as a sex offender.

