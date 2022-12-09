SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Dec. 8, 2022, a San Angelo man was sentenced to 10 years and booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center for sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 17.
Kevin Godfrey had engaged in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old during a sleepover in a tent located in his backyard on April 12, 2015, records show. After a report was filed by the victim on August 16, 2021, the San Angelo Police Department began investigations.
Reports filed in Tom Green County share that the victim had become friends at school with a member of Godrey’s residence and would stay over at the house. The friend told investigators that they witnessed Godfrey engage in sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old in the tent on April 15.
Godfrey has been convicted of sexual abuse of a child and has been sentenced to 10 years in the Tom Green County Jail reports show. Sexual abuse of a child is a second-degree felony in the state of Texas. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Godfrey was admitted to the jail at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Records also show that Godfrey is required to register as a sex offender.
