Local Man Charged with Recent Allsup’s Robbery

Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have charged Zachery Lucero, 23, with Aggravated Robbery in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at the Allsup’s on Arden Road on May 26, 2019.

Lucero is accused of displaying a weapon and demanding money from the store’s clerk around 3:15 a.m. No one was injured.

Through follow-up investigation, it was learned that Lucero was a regular customer at the store and that he lived nearby.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, investigators located Lucero at the Arden Arms Apartment Complex, 3755 Arden Road. Following Lucero’s interview with investigators, officers located and seized items that Lucero used in the commission of the robbery. Lucero was additionally charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 and Possession/Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia.

Following the initial arrest, investigators subsequently developed information that connected Lucero to a recent auto theft at the Pizza Hut on Sherwood Way as well as a burglary that occurred at the Wienerschnitzel on South Bryant Boulevard. As a result of follow-up interviews with Lucero and the ongoing investigations, investigators will be securing warrants of arrest for Lucero for the charges of Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and Burglary of Building.

Investigators are searching for anyone who may have witnessed Lucero’s criminal endeavors. If you have information regarding these cases or additional crimes concerning Lucero, please contact Detective Chavarria at (325) 657-4229.