SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two kids going about their day with their parent found themselves the first on the scene of a fire that could have had a much worse outcome if it weren’t for their quick actions.

Katie and Garrison Grieer had been sitting in the car when Garrison Grieer noticed something wasn’t quite right. At first, the two kids assumed the large plumes of white smoke were billowing dust or even exhaust from a vehicle but quickly realized the smoke was coming from a fire near Sunset Mall.

“We didn’t know that till we pulled up closer to see this trailer, it was all rusty and stuff, but it was on fire,” said Garrison Grieer. ” I said to my mom she should call the fire department and 911 to get to the scene and put out the fire.”

Those on the scene said the fire was only a few feet away from a tank holding an unknown gas.

Garrison Grieer felt during that moment that he had to act.

“It’s better to do that and put yourself in harm’s way than to just stand there,” said Garrison Grieer.

According to the siblings, they were the first on the scene and the only ones aware that the fire was raging.

“That was scary,” said Katie Grieer.

First responders arrived at the scene shortly after and quickly put out the fire. No nearby structures were damaged.

For anyone who happens to come across a fire, the siblings shared some advice:

“Either get 911, get an adult, or run away if someone is already there, ” said Garrison Grieer.

Katie Grieer also expressed the importance of informing professionals as quickly as possible and allowing them to address the situation.