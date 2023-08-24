SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — TLCA San Angelo High School announced that Varsity Cheer member, Sophomore Sydnee Davis, will represent Varsity Spirit in the London New Year’s Day Parade.

Cheerleaders, dancers, and drum majors who are invited to perform at the London New Year’s

Day Parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps

across the country. All-Americans are chosen based on superior skills as well as leadership skills at camps.

Davis attended the Universal Cheerleaders Association Camp at Angelo State University, July 16-19 where she was selected as an All-American. Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.

“We are thrilled to be back participating in the London New Year’s Day Parade, and that these

excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience one of our Special Events

abroad,” said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. “We are honored to provide athletes a one-of a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders, dancers, and drum

majors from across the United States, as well as be a part of an international and historical

parade experience.”

Davis will perform with Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance on

Piccadilly. The London New Year’s Day Parade attracts over 10,000 participants from the USA, UK, Europe and beyond to a street audience of over 500,000 and a TV audience, over 500,000,000 annually.



Besides being able to perform in a world-renowned parade, athletes will meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the US and enjoy a memorable trip to one of the world’s most popular cities.

“I am looking forward to representing my school and the San Angelo area. It has been my dream

to try out for years, so actually being named an All-American Cheerleader is one of my proudest moments. I am grateful for my cheer coach, Serena Almanza, and TLCA High School for being

supportive of me,” said Davis, “Their guidance and confidence in me has been invaluable. Because God answered my prayers through them, I get to have this dream opportunity. I am currently focused on working and fundraising for the trip, and only have 3 months to do it. God brought me this far, so I know He’ll provide ways to earn it!”