Local food bank lends a hand to area residents

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This weekend the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank set up shop at San Angelo Stadium, prepared to give out 1200 meals.



The food bank and volunteers wanted to lend a hand throughout these hard times.

“Well, we’re out here trying to serve the people of San Angelo, that are being affected by the Coronavirus and we’re just trying to help people get through it,” Susie Walker a Community Distribution Volunteer said.

The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank held a distribution for area residents. there were over a thousand meals ready, but only around 300 people were served.

Volunteers were helping, no matter the weather or outcome

“I just really like serving people, and it just fills my heart to try to do God’s work any way that I can,” Walker said.

Food bank staff say while the work they do has always been important, the ongoing pandemic highlighted the full extent of people needs.

“COVID woke us up to how big of a need there is even more so during COVID, so we stepped it up at the food bank was supportive as you can see amazing volunteers out here, I mean it’s raining and nobody’s given up,” Julie Holt Concho Valley Regional Food Bank Director of Communications said.

These community distributions came out of the pandemic, but staff say Tom Green county isn’t the only place to get help.

“We do them not only in Tom Green County we do them in the other 12 counties that we serve, so a total of 13 counties will see us. We’re going to keep this going,” Holt said.

Food banks offer other services too

“Grieving counseling. We can refer them to other places, and anything else that they might need,” Walker said.

San Angelo Gives is right around the corner and Julie Holt tells us to keep the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank in mind because it takes funds to keep them going.

“It also takes volunteers and as you can tell from the way we’re putting the word out. It takes anybody that’s willing to advocate for the food bank and share our story,” Holt said.

Holt says there’s no waste from community distributions because the food either goes back to their food bank or other agencies.