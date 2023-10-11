SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The family of a father shot and killed in September is seeking help from the community.

According to the GoFundMe on September 12, the family’s father was shot and killed while returning to his shift.

“This is without a doubt the hardest situation my family has ever encountered,” said the GoFundMe. “The messages and phone calls we received at 9:00 o’clock on a Tuesday night will haunt us forever.”

The family is asking the community to help them get back on their feet as they struggle through bills, food, house home necessities, diapers, formula, wipes, and all other needs for his four children.

“Any amount of help is appreciated and greatly accepted'” said the GoFundMe.

To donate, go here.