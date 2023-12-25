SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —On Christmas Day, two years ago, a Wall High School athlete was diagnosed with a rare brain condition that rocked the family’s life. Here is the Plummer Family’s journey through it all.

Although the Meleah’s journey began on Christmas, the Plummer’s story began after one of their sons was diagnosed with a cavernous malformation in 2021. Due to the diagnosis, Angela Plummer started researching on her own to grasp a better understanding of the tightly packed and abnormal blood vessels with thin walls that were affecting one of her children. Little did the mother know that this research and appointments made for their son would be the first string of Christmas miracles that would save her daughter Meleah Plummer’s life.

Meleah Plummer with her mom Angela Plummer while at the hospital almost two years ago.

On Dec 24, 2021, on Christmas Eve. Angela Plummer recalls the day like any other ordinary day – Shopping for last-minute gifts and wrapping presents for the celebration that is to come.

Angela shared she noticed a drooping in one of Meleah’s eyes that evening after hearing her complain of a headache earlier that day. “We were shopping and all the last-minute things, getting ready for people and so I think we kept justifying ‘Oh, you’re really tried’.”

Meleah’s health continued to decline into Christmas Day with a ‘whooshing’ feeling pulsing in her head. As Meleah went to lie down after opening presents, her parents grew more concerned over her headache symptoms that could be caused by a cavernous malformation. On Christmas night, the Plummers made the ultimate decision to get her checked out at Shannon Medical Center.

While at Shannon Medical Center, hospital staff wanted Meleah to be COVID-19 tested since they were amid the pandemic. However, research after their son’s diagnosis led them to fight for a scan that would show the family if Meleah could be facing the same thing.

“My husband fought for that CT,” the mom said. “He said ‘No, I need that CT scan, we have to make sure’, and thankfully, again, if Mason hadn’t of been diagnosed, we would not have fought for that CT scan.”

Meleah Plummer and her mom Angela Plummer posing for a picture with medical staff without a beanie on.

“There happened to be a neurosurgeon in San Angelo from Boston on Christmas Day and he said ‘she’s not going to make it to the next hospital if I don’t do something right now’,” Angela explained. Because of the pressure building in Meleah’s brain, she became unstable and needed several EVD’s to relieve the swelling.

“He was the first person to save her life that day.”

Meleah was transported to Cooks Children’s Hospital in Dallas before being transferred under the care of the second doctor who would save her life at Children’s Medical Center – The same doctor that her brother was established with for cavernous malformation on Nov. 12, 2021. On January 12, 2022, just two months after the family met Dr. Swift, Meleah underwent surgery to remove as many of the abnormal blood vessels that were blocking the left and right hemispheres of her brain as possible.

Less than a week after undergoing the brain surgery, Meleah was up on her feet making trips around the hospital.

Although the surgery performed by Dr. Swift was life-saving, Meleah had a long road to recovery in front of her. Due to the nature of the two procedures, Meleah started having double vision, problems with her short-term memory and often has a trembling feeling that can affect her day.

In the summer of 2023, Meleah underwent surgery to help her double vision. Since then, Meleah has been able to see without her glasses. Along with tossing the glasses, Meleah ditched her beanie to show off her new hairstyle this summer since her hair grew from her procedures.

Angela, Meleah and Chris Plummer take a photo in front of the Wall High School football stands after Meleah tied for Homecoming Queen.

To add to the strides Meleah has made since her diagnosis, the senior won Wall High School’s Homecoming Queen in a tie while continuing her education in moderation.

“It was so nerve-racking being out there with five other girls but it was so fun,” Meleah said while smiling ear to ear. “They called my name and I was like ‘Oh my gosh’, so excited!”

“It’s just one of those things that gives you so much encouragement, you know,” said Meleah’s mom. “You go through so many tough days and things like that happen and you’re just uplifted.”

Although Meleah continues pushing herself during therapy to help her body and mind recover, she will be visiting a specialist to help with her shakiness which is possibly caused by an autonomic nervous system disorder.

“As a mom, it’s hard to watch your kid go through so much but, you know, kids are so resilient and the community and the support system we have around you is what’s huge,” Angela said.

“I am so thankful for everyone around us, our community, our friends and people from afar, complete strangers, just all those people praying for her.”