SAN ANGELO, Texas — An investigation by the US Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division has found that Maw’s CPS SA, LLC — operating as ‘Charley’s Philly Steaks’ in the Sunset Mall — has underpaid workers and exposed minors to hazardous prohibited occupations.



In the released report, Maw’s was found to be in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act as they did not pay overtime to three of their employees. The employer instructed the workers to clock out after regular closing time but made them continue working.



Charley’s also violated child labor standards by allowing five minors to work more than the number of hours, and past specific times federal law allows.

The investigation also found the employer in violation of child labor prohibited occupations when it regularly allowed one minor to use a deep fryer.



There have been three sets of back wages recovered in the investigation…

$3,184 in overtime back wages

$3,184 in liquidated damages

$3,786 in assessed civil money penalties

Wage and Hour District Director Nicole Sellers released a quote along with the release;

“This young workforce is providing high demand services to all of us. The federal child labor laws were enacted to ensure that when young people work, the work is safe and does not jeopardize their health, well-being or educational opportunities. Violating a worker’s right to get paid what they earned and putting minors in danger is not only illegal, it leaves a negative impression of the workforce on our youth in our community. This is most critical in a period when employers struggle to find a much-needed workforce.”

As of today, Charley’s location in the mall appears to be closed and it’s future of permanent closure is unknown.