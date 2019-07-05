Local desert garden celebrates 7 years of serving the Concho Valley

Cactustown Texas is celebrating 7 years of serving the Concho Valley. On Saturday, July 6th, 2019 they will have a celebration at their location (8737 US-67 N. San Angelo, TX). Everyone who attends and makes a purchase will receive a free succulent, 10% off their purchase and be entered to a raffle for a gift certificate.

If you drive just over 10 miles outside of San Angelo on US-67, you can find Cactustown Texas — a prickly nursery that specializes in cacti and desert plants.

“We’re about low water use landscaping and providing plants to use in the conservation of water,” said Michael Mosman, Owner of Cactustown.

Cactustown is celebrating 7 years of providing low water use plants to the Concho Valley.

“So excited to still be growing and provide the plants and everything that we do for all of our customers,” added Mosman.

At Cactustown you can find more than 150 different varieties of plants — from succulents to agaves and yuccas — all aimed to make for a beautiful landscape that can handle the West Texas heat.

“When it does get hot and dry most years, unlike this particular year we’re in, the grass turns brown. What I do is help people fill in those brown spots in their yard with color and texture that can last all year,” explained Mosman.

Plants aren’t the only things that attract people from all over the state of Texas to the special desert garden. There you can also find local artists’ work, unique rocks and gems, and even antiques.

“There’s so much to see and learn that once people come they always say they’re coming back and they come back,” continued Mosman.