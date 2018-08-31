Local craftsman keeps the art of leather working alive Video

San Angelo, TX - In a small shop on the north side of San Angelo the crew of Jeys Saddlery are working diligently to preserve the art of leather working.

In an interview with KLST and KSAN News, shop owner Todd Jeys said, "making stuff, handmade quality stuff, is a dying art. No matter if it's leather working or anything else.It's something that I have a passion for."

Todd began his own shop in 2004 and has become an integral part of the fabric that makes up the San Angelo community. Prior to that though, in 1992, Todd got his start in leather working in his uncle's shop learning to make custom saddles. Todd's uncle, Larry Coats of Coats Saddlery, is still in business today right here in San Angelo.

Since that time the crew of Jeys Saddlery has grown to include the four full-time employees who work with Todd. Occasionally Todd's children will also lend a hand, and it is his hope that they will one day take over the business. Todd was especially proud that his children entered into this school year sporting belts that they themselves had made by hand right in his shop.

Over the years, Todd has taken on several apprentices, a practice he says is very important to him. He is eager to have more sign on as Todd says it is one of his main objectives to teach and train the younger generation in the skills of craftsmanship and creative artistry necessary to keep this increasingly rare trade alive.

From the businesses mainstay of saddles to Todd's favorite projects, belts, Jeys Saddlery is a unique example of one mans dedication to preserving traditional trade craft in an era which seemingly values quantity over quality at an ever increasing rate.

