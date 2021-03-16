Local Covid vaccinations open to residents age 40 and older

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For many in the Concho Valley, taking their coronavirus vaccination is as easy as signing up and showing up. The Shannon clinic set up at Sunset Mall is capable of handling up to 2,000 patients daily. “It worked out well for patients, easy drive up and plenty of parking,” said Doug Schultz M.D., the Chief Medical Officer for Shannon Medical. “We do have a drive up option for people that can’t get out their car have difficulty getting out of the car. We also have an easy way to sign up now online, make your own schedule, pick a time you want and show up.”

Right now Dr. Schultz says around one third of area residents have had at least one shot, and about 25% of area residents are fully vaccinated. By contrast, Texas as a whole has less than 20% of residents fully vaccinated. Those figures are a far cry from the 70% or more that Dr. Schultz says would be required to achieve “herd immunity,” and effectively end the pandemic.

According to medical professionals, only half of any given age group seem to be opting for the vaccine, despite a large number of doses available. That availability is part of why Shannon is able to open registration for Phase 1-C from ages 50 and up, to ages 40 and up. Despite this, Schultz says that at this rate of vaccination, he expects registration to be open to residents in their 20s and 30s by May.