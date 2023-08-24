SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Grind Coffee & Café coffee shop will be closing its doors once more on Friday, Aug. 25.

The coffee shop, originally called The Grind Brew & Café, was put up for sale around September 2022 after its former owners closed the business. The location then fell into the hands of Jansen and Jen Hale, who rebranded the shop to The Grind Coffee & Café and reopened for business on Sept. 30 that same year.

The closing was first announced on Aug. 13, 2023, through social media.

“A year ago, when we saw the coffee shop was for sale, we wanted to continue offering a small local business that serves the best drinks and food in town,” the café’s Aug. 13 Facebook announcement reads. “After countless hours of debate and prayer, with a heavy heart we have decided to close the shop.”

The coffee shop was originally slated to close on Saturday, Aug. 26, but a lack of ingredients has caused the date to be moved to the day before. Now, the shop owners are looking for a new owner to take over the business and keep the shop’s coffee-stained legacy alive.

“We are hopeful for a new owner to take over and keep the shop open!” the shop’s Aug. 24 Facebook announcement reads. “If you’d like to be the new owner, send us a message. We have loved serving this community this past year and can’t wait to see what the future holds for the cutest coffee shop in town.”

During its lifetime, The Grind Coffee & Café prided itself in the shop’s comfortable lounging area, Portland-inspired menu options and usage of Coava coffee beans. The location was also noted for its availability as a rental space, inviting several aspects of San Angelo’s culture into its doors as a result.