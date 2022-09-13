SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has arrested a man who matches the description of a suspect from video surveillance.

According to the release, in the early morning of Sept. 10, Gabriel Lopez, 21, was seen walking on the 3100 block of Sherwood Way. Officers identified Lopez and took him into custody after learning there were multiple city warrants for his arrest.

It was learned after his arrest that Lopez matched the description of a suspect who was caught on video surveillance of at least two vehicle burglaries that had recently been reported.

Lopez was charged with two counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and is currently at the Tom Green County Jail.

This arrest was made in conjunction with SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, Intelligence Division, and Patrol Division.