SAN ANGELO, Texas – From May 15th to July 1st Conexion Special Projects and the Citizen’s Center will be hosting a Memorial Food and Fund Drive to benefit the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank.

According to a press release, Downtown San Angelo Inc. is one of five locations that will be accepting food donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Food donations that will be accepted include canned or pouched proteins like tuna, chicken or spam, chili with or without beans, brisket in a pouch, beans, hearty soups, fruit cups, saltines, cereal of all sizes, shelf-stable milk, crackers, granola or breakfast bars, rice beans, or spaghetti sauce.

To ensure food safety, the CVRFB cannot use: glass containers, home canned or homemade goods, rusty or unlabeled cans, alcoholic beverages, baby food, over the counter prescription drugs, food after or close to expiration date, or opened items.



The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank began distributing food when the organization noticed the negative impact COVID-19 had on community households. The organization then initiated quarterly food distributions to help those in need.

“Everyone was affected by Covid, we would like to honor all those who lost family and loved ones with this Memorial Food and Fund Drive to benefit the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank,” Conexion Special Projects shared.

The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is an affiliate of the San Antonio Food Bank. Both food banks are also members of Feeding Texas and Feeding America. The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is a non-profit, community-based organization that has the resources of a national campaign.