SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Several businesses from around the Concho Valley gathered together for the Governor’s Small Business Summit that took place at the McNease Convention Center on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 19.

The summit is hosted to “help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen and grow a business,” according to Texas.gov.

The gathering takes place in a different city in Texas each year, and this year’s event saw it come to San Angelo. It was co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, Angelo State University Small Business Development Center and the Texas Workforce Commission.

“Thanks to the many small business owners across the state who contribute so much to their communities, the Texas economy and workforce continue to be the envy of the nation,” Governor Greg Abbott said. “We are proud to invest in current and aspiring entrepreneurs in San Angelo through my Small Business Summit to help ensure hardworking Texans have the tools needed to launch or grow their business. As we continue to create more opportunities for growth for small business owners across Texas, we will build an even brighter economic future for our entire state.”

From 8 a.m. to noon, attendees gathered around tables scattered about the event grounds to learn more about operating and optimizing their business while also getting the chance to network with one another. Several panels were held, with the following topics being discussed:

Addressing Small Business Challenges: What’s on the Horizon

Essentials of Small Business Accounting

Access to Finance & Funding

Online & Social Media Marketing Essentials

During the summit, local business Nacho’s Restaurant Cantina and Grill was recognized for its contributions to the San Angelo community through the Governor’s Outstanding Community Partner award.

“We’re really honored to receive this award,” Simon Rincon, owner of Nacho’s, said. “We team up with San Angelo and a lot of different local organizations like the Workforce Commission and the Small Business Bureau. We help out with the Boys & Girls Clubs. We do it because we have the passion to help folks and nonprofit organizations.”

The next summit is scheduled for Nov. 9 in San Antonio, Texas.