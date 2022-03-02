SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – Many bakers have joined “Bake for Ukraine” after hearing the story of a Ukrainian mother who wanted to celebrate her 16-year-old son’s birthday with a cake. It was then that the sirens went off and they had no option, but to take cover.

Here in San Angelo, Kelsey Velez, a local baker, said her reason for joining the movement was a little closer to home.

“I have a family member that is stationed overseas way too close for comfort and we thought he was actually going to Ukraine,” Velez said.

For just a moment, she had a glimpse of what those who do have family in Ukraine are feeling.

“I just couldn’t imagine what families who weren’t as lucky are going through and just how bad the situation is,” Velez said.

So she turned to the web and stumbled upon “Bake For Ukraine”. It’s a global movement created by “Bakers Against Racism” to support the people of Ukraine who are affected by war. Kelsey, along with hundreds of others across the US, have already begun to bake pastries for the cause. For every pastry she sells, the funds go to Sunflowers of Peace.

“It’s an organization that’s getting medical supplies together to go to the front lines to paramedics and doctors,” Velez said.

Ukraine is the land of wheat and sunflowers, so Kelsey chose to put her creativity to the test and came up with a sunflower empanadas.

“Sunflowers are a huge part of Ukraine and not only is it a beautiful thing, but it brightens up a very dark time,” Velez said.

Kelsey said she’s thankful she can use her skills to help those in need.

“Even if it feels like we are so far away from this, there’s still a way we can help, we can do something, even if it’s something you already know how to do,” Velez said.

